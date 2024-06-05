Dennis Allen expects Marshon Lattimore at Saints mandatory minicamp

Trade speculation surrounding Marshon Lattimore won’t be quieting down, at least not until Sept. 1. That’s the deadline for the New Orleans Saints to trade him, but it seems increasingly unlikely that they’ll get an offer worth considering. And with offseason workouts shifting from voluntary participation to mandatory requirements, with players subject to fines for not showing, all eyes will be on Lattimore. A holdout would be portentous.

It doesn’t sound like that’s in the works. Head coach Dennis Allen said Tuesday that he’s looking forward to full attendance at mandatory minicamp next week, with three practices scheduled for June 11, 12, and 13. But will Lattimore be in attendance?

“That would be my expectation,” Allen responded, when asked by NewOrleans.Football’s Nick Underhill.

Lattimore wasn’t in town for voluntary workouts and organized team activities in recent weeks, which isn’t unusual for him; he typically spends his offseason training on his own back in Ohio. That’s also true for other star talents on the team like Alvin Kamara and Taysom Hill, who participated at voluntary OTAs for the first time in a few years this spring.

So look for Lattimore when the Saints get on the practice field next week. The star cornerback remains on top of the depth chart with several talented players behind him: Paulson Adebo, who is entering a contract year; Alontae Taylor, hoping to hold onto his starting job; and Kool-Aid McKinstry, the Saints’ second-round draft pick, who wants to carve out his own role. If the Saints do trade Lattimore, they have the depth to keep moving forwards, but it’s in everyone’s best interest to keep him on the team.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire