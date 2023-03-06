Dennis Allen: Derek Carr is an outstanding addition to the Saints

Quarterback Derek Carr is officially a member of the Saints.

The team announced their agreement with Carr on a four-year deal on Monday afternoon. General Manager Mickey Loomis said in a statement that Carr’s “experience, leadership and skillset” will be assets for the offense.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen was the Raiders coach when Carr was drafted in 2014 and he referenced their history in a statement of his own.

“I had the opportunity to work with Derek at the start of his professional football career,” Allen said. “In addition to his talent, I admired his approach to the game, work ethic and commitment to get better every day in what were the formative stages of his career. From afar and when we played him as an opponent, I saw Derek’s development into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the National Football League. Derek is an outstanding addition to the New Orleans Saints and I can’t wait to get working with him and the rest of our team this offseason.”

Carr visited with the Saints as part of an attempt to work out a trade before he was released by the Raiders last month. While that trade did not come together, the Saints still wound up getting their man

