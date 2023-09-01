Dennis Allen on the decision to go with Tony Jones Jr. over Ellis Merriweather

The New Orleans Saints created a stir late this week by releasing rookie running back Ellis Merriweather from the practice squad and bringing in a couple of new runners — one of whom, Tony Jones Jr., Saints fans have seen before and quickly characterized as a retread.

And Saints head coach Dennis Allen didn’t exactly push back on that narrative when asked about the decision behind this roster move. He says Jones’ experience in the offense is exactly what put the running back on their radar.

“Tony’s a guy that’s been in the system,” Allen said Thursday. “He’s really been in the same basic install meetings all throughout training camp, so there’s a familiarity in what we’re doing offensively. So that’s what was intriguing about him.”

Jones was recently released by the Denver Broncos, where he had followed his former coach Sean Payton. The Broncos are deep at running back with five players on their roster (Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, and Jaleel McLaughlin) and practice squad (Dwayne Washington and Tyler Badie), so there were few snaps to go around for Jones.

How did they compare in preseason? Jones logged 10 rushing attempts and gained 66 yards, though most of his yardage came on a single 43-yard pickup in the second exhibition game. He also caught 4 receptions for another 29 yards and held up in pass protection on a handful of snaps.

Merriweather, meanwhile, had 22 carries for 71 yards with his longest run picking up 11; he caught 8 passes for 48 receiving yards and a score, too, and was clean in blitz pickup situations. But at the end of the day Allen wanted someone with greater NFL experience than the rookie from UMass backing up Jamaal Williams, Kendre Miller, and Kirk Merritt.

But Jones wasn’t the only running back the Saints added this week. They also signed former Fresno State star Jordan Mims to the practice squad, who Allen describes as someone with athletic traits that stand apart from the rest of the running backs: “Mims is a guy that we watched on tape, we felt that he had some little bit of change-of-pace back (qualities), some quickness, some change of direction as well as his ability out of the backfield.”

It’s not a bad group, but it’s going to be tough for any of them to make much headway against the Tennessee Titans next Sunday. The Titans have kept one of the league’s most consistent run defenses together this summer and they’ll be looking to stop the Saints on the ground early and often. We could get a very quick look at whether New Orleans can win on the strength of Derek Carr’s arm this season.

