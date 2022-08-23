Dennis Allen “comfortable” if Jameis Winston doesn’t play in preseason

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston took a big step back from his sprained foot on Monday when he did 11-on-11 work for the first time since suffering the injury, but it remains unclear if he’ll be taking another one later this week.

The Saints close out their preseason schedule with a Friday game against the Chargers. If Winston does not play in that game, his first in-game snaps since tearing his ACL last October would come against the Falcons in Week 1.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen said on Monday that he had not decided what to do with Winston on Friday, but that he won’t sweat the lack of game action if he decides not to play the quarterback.

“We’ll see. If that’s the way it plays out, then yeah, I’m comfortable with it,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “We’ll see how things play out over the next few days.”

Allen said Winston was “a little rusty” in his return to full team work in Monday’s practice and we’ll find out how much more rust the team will try to knock off later this week.

