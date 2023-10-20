Dennis Allen: Chris Olave didn't run his route correctly on incomplete deep ball

Among the many bad plays run by the Saints on Thursday night, a big one was a deep incompletion that Derek Carr threw in the direction of Chris Olave, one that had Carr looking angry afterward. Today Saints head coach Dennis Allen confirmed that Olave was the one to blame for that miscue.

Allen said today that Olave didn't run the route the way it was supposed to be run, and that's what led to Carr throwing the ball away out of bounds.

Carr was shouting and gesturing after the incompletion, appearing to tell Olave that he shouldn't have given up on the route. Carr threw the ball out of bounds where no one could have caught it, but Allen's comments today suggest that Carr felt like he had to settle for an incompletion because Olave wasn't where he needed to be.

It's not the first time Olave has been criticized for his route running, and it's one of a lot of plays on Thursday night that raise questions about what the Saints are doing on offense.