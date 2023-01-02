Dennis Allen, Cameron Jordan share their take on Saints’ big win vs. Eagles

It’s always nice to check in with the New Orleans Saints after a win. They’ve got a locker room full of colorful personalities — and one of their loudest stars had plenty to say after his efforts in their stunning win over the Philadelphia Eagles, with defensive end Cameron Jordan in the spotlight after his three sacks helped push the Saints to a 20-10 win. Here’s what Jordan had to say postgame, along with quotes from head coach Dennis Allen and cornerback Marshon Lattimore:

Can't help but love hearing from @camjordan94 after a W 😃 He talks about just feeling blessed when he woke up today and gave all the love to his @Saints teammates in their win over the Eagles! pic.twitter.com/ZuvAZnOVOF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 1, 2023

"BIG TEAM….medium me," – @CamJordan94 🤣 Mr. Jordan gets the game ball after earning the #Saints career sack record with his 3-piece performance in the win at the Eagles! 👏 #LEVELZ pic.twitter.com/Fn5kkIYfwR — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 2, 2023

Dennis Allen on @camjordan94 breaking the #Saints career sack record ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/UPYSwq4FUb — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 1, 2023

Andy Dalton on how the #Saints' first drive helped set the tone pic.twitter.com/cJ83kXMs9P — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 1, 2023

"Jan. 1 was a good day," @CamJordan94 after getting a 3-piece to open 2023 🫡 pic.twitter.com/KiSMXt1Uss — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 1, 2023

Going from a 1-sack rookie season to becoming #Saints career sack king, Cam on his journey 👏 pic.twitter.com/wkGFxOTyFy — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 1, 2023

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire