Dennis Allen addresses Jimmy Graham signing, says TE ‘is in great shape’

What are the New Orleans Saints getting in Jimmy Graham? His days as a Pro Bowler are probably behind him, and he’ll turn 37 in November, making him the oldest player on the roster — but Saints head coach Dennis Allen is confident that Graham can make some plays for an offense that struggled in scoring position last year while mentoring his less-experienced teammates. Allen addressed Graham’s return to New Orleans in his pre-training camp press conference.

“We’re always looking for anybody we think can help us be a better football team,” Allen said. “And this was a subject that we broached a little bit even last season. But it kind of transpired throughout the course of the summer, and really we wanted to make sure that Jimmy still had the desire to play, which he does. And then we brought him in (Monday) for a workout, he looked great, he’s in great shape. He wants to be here and he wants to play for the Saints.”

Allen added that they valued Graham’s experience as an older player who has seen it all — as opposed to younger teammates with fewer NFL reps like Foster Moreau (26), Juwan Johnson (27 in September), and Lucas Krull (25). When asked if Graham was their sole target at tight end, Allen acknowledged that he was their top priority, describing him as a perfect fit for the tight ends room.

“We certainly felt like Jimmy was the guy who fit our culture and fit what we were looking for in that room,” Allen finished.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire