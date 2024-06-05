Dennard Wilson: Caleb Farley puts a smile on my face

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson’s coaching style is considered no-nonsense and aggressive.

However, there’s one player that he said has a soft spot in his heart: cornerback Caleb Farley.

The former first round draft pick has endured a lot in his short time in the NFL: from injuries to the death of his father in an explosion at his home in North Carolina. Wilson commended Farley for the way he shows up every day and has not counted him out, though many others might have.

“Caleb puts a smile on my face every day that I walk in that room because he’s had to fight through adversity and he’s never wavered,” said Wilson at Wednesday’s mandatory mini camp. “He attacks the day with purpose. To see a guy go through some of the things that he’s gone through and still [be] standing as a young man, and still [be] trying to chase his dream and be the best version of himself — I love it. He’s a smart player. He picks up what you’re asking him to do. If he makes a mistake, it’s because he doesn’t know. Right? Then he corrects it. It’s been an honor just to be around him amongst all the other players that we have.”

Farley saw action in nine games in 2022, recording nine solo tackles.

