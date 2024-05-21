Denmark's Skov leaves Hoffenheim after five years

Hoffenheim's Robert Skov gestures during the German Bundesliga soccer match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Borussia Moenchengladbach at PreZero Arena. Danish international Skov is leaving Hoffenheim to seek a new challenge after the expiration of his contract, the Bundesliga club said on 21 May. Uwe Anspach/dpa

Danish international Robert Skov is leaving Hoffenheim to seek a new challenge after the expiration of his contract, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday.

Skov, 28, came to Hoffenheim in 2019 from Copenhagen and played 126 matches for them. He has 14 Denmark caps and was part of the 2022 World Cup squad.

"Robert will not only be remembered for his exceptional left foot and his fantastic shooting technique, but also as a wonderful character," Hoffenheim managing director for sport Alexander Rosen said.