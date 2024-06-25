Denmark vs Serbia: Preview, predictions and lineups

Denmark head into Tuesday's Euro 2024 meeting with Serbia knowing anything less than a win could result in a third-place finish in Group C.

The Danes made life difficult for England last time out but have only recouped two points from their two games so far, leaving them tied with Slovenia who have an identical record at this stage.

Opponents Serbia are truly in the do-or-die saloon but, after Luka Jovic snatched a late draw against Slovenia, a win would likely be enough to help them reach the knockout stages as one of the best performing third-place teams.

Here's 90min's preview of Denmark vs Serbia on Tuesday night.

Denmark vs Serbia H2H Record (All Time)

Last meeting: Denmark 3-0 Serbia (29 March 2022) - International friendly

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Denmark vs Serbia on TV and live stream

Denmark team news

Denmark have no injury concerns to worry about but, given the nature of the contest, manager Kasper Hjulmand will want to see a little more ruthless efficiency in the final third on Tuesday night.

Bigger things are expected of Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund, who was kept quiet by the Three Lions, but he is expected to partner Jonas Wind up front once again.

Morten Hjulmand scored the Danes' equaliser last week and will partner Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the middle of the park once again.

Denmark predicted lineup vs Serbia

Denmark predicted lineup vs Serbia (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Maehle, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Hojlund, Wind.

Serbia team news

Often tipped as tournament dark horses, Serbia have once again fallen short of expectations with their mercurial talents failing to deliver so far at Euro 2024.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic may start on the bench once again but Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic must have a greater impact up front if the Serbs are to grab the win they need to give themselves a chance of knockout stage qualification.

Former Southampton and Ajax attacker Dusan Tadic will be tasked with providing more opportunities for the aforementioned striker duo.

Serbia predicted lineup vs Denmark (3-4-2-1): Rajkovic; Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Pavlovic; Zivkovic, Lukic, Ilic, Gacinovic; Vlahovic, Tadic; Mitrovic.

Denmark have shown enough steel to suggest they are favourites against a Serbia side once again struggling to assert themselves at a major tournament, but that doesn't mean it'll be a walkover for them on Tuesday night.

Clear-cut chances were tough to come by in the draws with Slovenia and England and the likes of Christian Eriksen and Hojlund will need to come up with the goods to ensure they book a spot in the last 16.

Serbia know anything less than a win will likely result in their elimination from Euro 2024 but, given they've flattered to deceive so often in the past, it's tough to look past a slender Danish win.