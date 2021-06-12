Denmark vs Finland prediction: How will Euro 2020 fixture play out today?

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen (Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Denmark go head-to-head with Finland in Copenhagen this afternoon as the teams kickstart the Group B action at Euro 2020.

The opponents, who make up the group along with Belgium and Russia, will have to be at their best to qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

Denmark and Finland are likely to be involved in a three-way race with Russia to finish second behind Belgium – one of the favourites for the tournament – though there is the potential for one of them to advance as a third-placed finisher.

Finland are making their first appearance at the European Championships, while Denmark failed to qualify for the last edition in 2016.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST today.

How can I watch it?

The fixture will air on BBC One in Britain.

What is the team news?

Finland’s star man, Norwich striker Teemu Pukki, is their greatest hope here.

Denmark, meanwhile, can call upon a host of Premier League players, with Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen just a few of those. They also have Inter Milan playmaker Christian Eriksen to hand, who can unlock the best defences in the world, and a number of talented players from some of Europe’s other top clubs.

Predicted line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel, Christensen, Kjaer, Delaney, Larsen, Eriksen, Jensen, Wass, Poulsen, Braithwaite, Dolberg.

Finland: Hradecky, Toivio, Vaisanen, Arajuuri, Kamara, Raitala, Soiri, Lod, Schuller, Pohjanpalo, Pukki.

Odds

Denmark: 9/20

Draw: 16/5

Finland: 7/1

Prediction

Finland have no pressure on them at all here as they make their Euros debut, but Denmark should have enough quality to emerge victorious from this meeting. Denmark 1-0 Finland.

