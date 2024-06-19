Denmark vs England: How to watch live, stream link, team news, prediction

England sit top of Group C after one game at EURO 2024, but Gareth Southgate's side has already come under scrutiny and could really use a dominant performance (and result) when they face Denmark on Thursday.

[ MORE: Everything you need for EURO 2024 ]

Jude Bellingham marked his European Championship debut with a goal in the 13th minute and the Three Lions held on for a 1-0 victory over Serbia, but the general consensus was clear: Significant improvement will be required for England to reign as champions of Europe for the first time. Most notably, it was an anonymous outing from all three of Harry Kane, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka. The goal itself came from a deflected cross and an instinctive run by Bellingham, otherwise England created virtually nothing the other 89 minutes (0.28 xG).

[ MORE: Schedule for EURO 2024 ]

How to watch Denmark vs England, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12pm ET, Thursday (June 20)

Stadium: Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Denmark team news, focus

Christian Eriksen provided the moment of the tournament just 17 minutes into Denmark's 1-1 draw with Slovenia, scoring the opening goal three years and four days after he collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest during the Danes' opening game of EURO 2020. Much like England's opener, it was a tale of two halves with Denmark dominating the opening 45 minutes before struggling (and ultimately failing) to hold on to a narrow lead late. Slovenia racked up all of 0.06 xG on three shots (all from 25 yards or more) in the first half and followed it up with 1.04 xG on eight shots (six from inside 10 yards) after the restart. It tracks with the early trend of teams being rewarded for being aggressive and taking risks, and the opposite has certainly proven true as well.

England team news, focus

Trent Alexander-Arnold's run in midfield could to come to an end after just one game, as he struggled both in possession and defensively, and the side was instantly improved when Conor Gallagher came on to replace him after 70 minutes. Whether or not Alexander-Arnold falls back into contention at right back, where Kyle Walker started the opener and did yeoman's work from end line to end line. The other spot where a change could be made, pending fitness, is left back. Kieran Trippier played there against Serbia as Luke Shaw makes his way back from the calf injury that ended his season for Manchester United back in February. Southgate has said that Shaw could be available during the group stage, but Man United boss Erik ten Hag believes the round of 16 is a more realistic target.

Denmark vs England prediction

Denmark can defend and they're able to hold possession better than Serbia, but they will also find it difficult to create chances and England will come out with an intensity that was missing in the opener. Denmark 0-2 England.