Denmark vs England referee: Who is Euro 2024 official Artur Soares Dias?

Artur Soares Dias will take charge of England’s second group game at Euro 2024 (Getty Images)

Artur Soares Dias will take charge of the key Group C fixture between Denmark and England as Euro 2024 continues.

The Portuguese official has spent nearly 15 years as a Fifa and Uefa referee, and earlier this year oversaw the Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina.

This is his second appointment of the tournament having been given the whistle for the encounter between Poland and the Netherlands on Sunday.

Many of England’s players will be familiar with Soares Dias — the 44-year-old was the man in the middle for their friendly against Brazil at Wembley in March, and also refereed their 1-0 group stage victory against Czech Republic at the last Euros.

He combines with assistants Paulo Soares and Pedro Ribeiro as the only Portuguese officiating team at this year’s European Championship, while compatriot Tiago Martins is their sole representative named in the panel of video assistants.

Match officials for Denmark vs England in Frankfurt (5pm BST, Thursday 20 June)

Referee: Artur Soares Dias (POR)

Assistant referees: Paulo Soares & Pedro Ribeiro (POR)

Fourth official: Mykola Balakin (UKR)

Video assistant referee (VAR): Tiago Martins (POR)

When is Denmark v England?

The match will kick off at 5pm BST on Thursday 20 June at the Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

What TV channel is it on?

Denmark vs England will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer, with coverage starting at 4pm. You can find a full list of which channel is showing each match here.