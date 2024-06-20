Denmark vs England: Preview, predictions and lineups

England will book their place in the Euro 2024 knockouts with a victory over Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday evening.

For the fourth major tournament on the spin, Gareth Southgate's side got off to a winning start as they edged out a physical Serbia side 1-0 in Gelsenkirchen. Jude Bellingham headed home the game's only goal amid a dominant start from the Three Lions, but they were eventually forced to hold onto all three points following a disappointing but stout second half showing.

While England's defensive security should be commended, there's no doubt that they'll have to improve in possession if they are to overcome their fiercest competitors this summer.

These two last met on the big stage at Euro 2020 with a place in the final at stake. Denmark had enjoyed a magical run to the last four off the back of a near tragedy but were beaten after extra-time.

Kasper Hjulmand's side have their work cut out if they're to replicate their run from three years ago and their tournament started with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Slovenia. If they lose on Thursday, the Danes will need to overcome Serbia on Matchday 3 to qualify.

Here is 90min's guide to England's Euro 2024 group stage clash against Denmark.

What time does Denmark vs England kick-off?

Denmark vs England H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Denmark vs England on TV and live stream

Denmark team news

Denmark may have faded in the second half and struggled to impose themselves against an improving Slovenia on Matchday 1, but Hjulmand is unlikely to make many changes to his starting XI for Thursday's game.

Joakim Maehle, one of the Danish stars from three years ago, could come in down the right after earning minutes off the bench last time out.

Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Kasper Dolberg and Yussuf Poulsen are also fighting for minutes.

Denmark predicted lineup vs England

Denmark predicted lineup vs England (3-4-1-2): Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Maehle, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund.

England team news

England's flat second-half display against Serbia has had many calling for changes on Thursday, but Southgate is poised to name an unchanged team for the clash with Denmark.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue in midfield and Phil Foden will work off the left hoping to have a greater impact than he did against Serbia.

Kieran Trippier should also retain his place at left-back with Luke Shaw continuing to build up his fitness. Anthony Gordon, Kobbie Mainoo and Cole Palmer are among the stars hopeful of earning minutes off the bench.

England predicted lineup vs Denmark (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

England supporters will be pleading for the opening 30 minutes of Sunday's game to perpetuate over the full 90 on Thursday. The very best of Southgate's England was on display in the opening stages before the limitations of their current XI manifested.

Predictability in possession without Shaw is a major concern and it will reduce their ability to control games with the ball. Serbia smelt blood in Gelsenkirchen as the contest wore on and Denmark will surely adopt an aggressive approach which will aim to completely stifle the Three Lions.

Given their opponent's astuteness without the ball, England may have to slog through Thursday's game and rely on the individual brilliance of their stars in attack. However, Denmark should offer more than Serbia going forward and the Danes, who should enjoy spells in the game, will work hard for a point in Frankfurt.