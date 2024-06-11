Denmark vs England Euro 2024 Preview: Odds And Best Bets

After facing Serbia in their opening match, England’s attentions will turn to Denmark who they face on Matchday Two in Group C.

Denmark vs England Odds

live odds widget to go here

Many pundits and bookmakers make Denmark the biggest threat to England in Group C and the two teams will face off in their second match in Frankfurt on Thursday June 20th.

The Three Lions will have started their campaign against Serbia by then, while Denmark take on Slovenia in their opening fixture in Stuttgart.

For the Three Lions, victory will be expected here and with a more comfortable margin than they had against Rode-Hvide three years ago at Wembley, when these two nations met in the semi-finals.

Gareth Southgate’s men needed extra-time to progress from that fixture but they won’t be afforded that luxury in this group stage clash.

What are the best bets for Denmark vs England?

England to win & BTTS @ 11/4 with Midnite

Denmark enter the competition in some better form in front of goal and having failed to find the net in just one of their last 14 matches. England meanwhile have kept only one clean sheet in their last five games and could be missing two first-choice defenders with Luke Shaw not expected to start and Harry Maguire out of the squad due to injury.

As such, we can see Kasper Hjumland’s men getting on the scoresheet here, even if we still anticipate the Three Lions’ quality to shine through for the win.

Key players expected to impact the Denmark vs England match

Denmark – Rasmus Hojlund

While many of the key members of this Denmark squad are coming towards the end of their international careers, the great hope for the future is Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund. The 21 year old has scored seven times in 14 appearances for his country so far and with his physical attributes, he could prove to be a difficult customer for the England defence to handle in this game.

England – Harry Kane

But if we’re talking lethal strikers, then we can’t ignore the fact that England have potentially the most in-form centre forward in the world in their ranks. Captain Harry Kane is the country’s top goalscorer of all time and racked up 44 goals in all competitions for Bayern Munich this season. If the Danes are to stand any chance of stopping England from taking all three points in this game, they must find a way to stop their talismanic forward.

Denmark vs England Tips