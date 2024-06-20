Denmark vs England – Euro 2024 Match Preview

England can confirm their place in the Euro 2024 knockout rounds with a win over Denmark on Thursday evening.

The two teams meet in a rematch of their Euro 2020 semi-final, at the Waldstadion in Frankfurt.

Here is everything you need to know about their Group C clash.

Form

Denmark: DWWWD

Denmark disappointed in their opener after squandering a lead to draw with Slovenia. The draw ended a run of three consecutive wins for the Danes, who warmed up for Euro 2024 with impressive victories over Scandinavian neighbours Sweden and Norway.

Kasper Hjulmand will stick with his favoured back three system for the clash with England and there are familiar faces across the Danish team, with ex-Chelsea centre-back Andreas Christensen, Leicester’s Jannick Vestergaard and Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen forming the unit ahead of Kasper Schmeichel in goal.

Further forward, Christian Eriksen will be given a free role behind two forwards and scored in the opener against Slovenia. The 32-year-old – who memorably suffered a cardiac arrest at the European Championship three years ago – is back at full fitness and will be key for Denmark.

It just had to be him! Christian Eriksen scores on his return to the European Championships 🙌#Euro2024 | #SVNDEN pic.twitter.com/sW6MeOkgUY — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 16, 2024

Hjulmand criticised his team following their draw with Slovenia and has demanded an increase in intensity against England. Denmark have a poor record against the Three Lions with just four wins from 22 games, though three of those have come in the last seven encounters.

England: LDWLW

England opened Euro 2024 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Serbia. The Three Lions started well to dominate the opening exchanges and took an early lead through Jude Bellingham’s brave header. However, Gareth Southgate’s side failed to build on their start as Serbia grew into a largely dull contest, that saw four shots on target between the teams.

England’s five shots were the second-lowest of any team at Euro 2024 in their first fixture and an amassed xG of just 0.52 is a concern. Serbia frustrated England with three central defenders and Denmark are set to operate in a similar system. The task for Southgate will be to ensure his attacking talent is not stifled, with Harry Kane ineffective against Serbia and Phil Foden largely anonymous.

“There’s always an instant negative reaction to the games we play, I think we need to be calm, analyse it for what it is, take the good with the bad and move on to the next game.” Jude Bellingham spoke to @GabrielClarke05 after @England‘s win over Serbia#Euro2024 pic.twitter.com/fEt2bYYF2z — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 16, 2024

The roles of Foden and Trent Alexander-Arnold in particular have been questioned and it remains to be seen whether the latter keeps his place in the team. Conor Gallagher and Kobbie Mainoo are waiting for a chance in central midfield. Elsewhere, Luke Shaw is not expected to be available, denying England again of a recognised left-back.

Last Meeting

England 2-1 Denmark, AET, 07/07/2021 (Euro 2020 semi-final)

England booked their place in the final of a major tournament for the first time in 55 years after beating Denmark in extra time at Wembley.

Mikkel Damsgaard’s fantastic free-kick fired Denmark ahead after 30 minutes but England bounced back to level just nine minutes later, as Simon Kjaer inadvertently turned Bukayo Saka’s cross into his own goal. Kasper Schmeichel kept Denmark in the contest with some stunning saves from Harry Maguire and Harry Kane forcing the semi-final into extra time.

England were awarded a penalty in the added period and Kane scored at the second attempt for a 103rd-minute winner, a poor penalty falling kindly back to the Three Lions captain to convert after Schmeichel’s save.

An unforgettable moment when @HKane scored this. ❤️‍🔥 Last time out against Denmark… at #EURO2020! pic.twitter.com/B045YO3jwW — England (@England) June 20, 2024

Predicted Lineups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard; Bah, Hjulmand, Hojbjerg, Kristiansen; Eriksen; Wind, Hojlund.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane.

Who is the referee?

Artur Soares Dias (Portugal)

What channel is Denmark vs England on?

Denmark vs England will be shown live on BBC One and iPlayer.

What time is kick-off?

5 pm BST on Thursday 20 June.

Odds

Denmark – 19/4

Draw – 13/5

England – 4/6

Read – Five problems Southgate needs to solve ahead of England vs Denmark

See more – Tactical Analysis: England their own enemy in unconvincing 1-0 win over Serbia

Subscribe to our social channels:

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok