Denmark shows off for Team Pennsylvania in Big 33 Classic

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While the Big 33 Football Classic is a chance for many players to shine in one last high school football game, Imhotep Charter’s Tyseer Denmark gave Penn State fans a glimpse of what to expect over the next few years.

The future Nittany Lion wide receiver exploded for three first half touchdowns for Team Pennsylvania, two from Manheim Township quarterback Hayden Johnson and one from Steel-High quarterback Alex Erby, as Team PA built a 31-0 halftime lead on Team Maryland and didn’t look back to win their fifth straight Big 33 Classic 31-7.

