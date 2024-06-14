Denmark men refuse pay rise for women's equality

Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund were among the Denmark players to agree not to receive a pay rise after this summer's Euros [Getty Images]

Denmark's Euro 2024 squad have refused a pay rise to ensure their female counterparts earn equal basic pay when they play for the national team.

The Danish Football Association (DBU) wanted to offer equal pay for both teams, but neither squad was in favour of a move to reduce money spent on the men's side in order to enhance earnings for the women.

The men's side and the player's union, Spillerforeningen, have instead refused a pay rise to enable both teams to receive the same basic match fee in a new four-year deal with the DBU, which comes into effect after this summer's Euros.

"The men's team chose not to demand any changes in the conditions in their new agreement," Spillerforeningen's director Michael Sahl Hansen said.

"It's an extraordinary step to help improve the conditions of the women's national teams. So, instead of looking for better conditions for themselves, the players thought about supporting the women's team.

"When we presented the plan to the negotiations team, which consisted of Andreas Christensen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Simon Kjaer and Kasper Schmeichel, they were very happy."

The plan also includes the players and the DBU creating a clubhouse which can be used by all national teams and a development fund.

That will be partly paid for by the men's team when they qualify for the World Cup or European Championship as well as the DBU - with both contributing one million Danish krone (£120,854).