Denmark manager has a message for Man United striker Rasmus Hojlund after Euro opener

Manchester United and Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund needs confidence and a supportive atmosphere to shine.

The striker showed flashes of brilliance for the Red Devils last season in the Premier League and the Champions League after a fine run of goal scoring form.

However, he ended the season in bad form and that has continued in Denmark’s first match of the European Championship.

The young striker has failed to score in his last five games for his country, after previously scoring seven goals in nine games for Denmark.

At a press conference, manager Kasper Hjulmand discussed the Manchester United striker and offered Hojlund his support.

He is quoted via Tipsbladet:

“He has a lot of energy and wants to be involved, and that is one of his greatest strengths. But he makes a huge effort for the team. It is a completely different scenario if he had put it [his chance] past Oblak.

“He plays a good match and invests what he has to. We want to get Rasmus going and have him score goals, but that will come if he keeps working the way he is doing.”

Along with offering the Man United striker his support, he also had one advise for Hojlund.

Hjulmand has told Hojlund to avoid dropping deep too much and keep calm by staying in attack as they have the right players who can keep the ball in the middle.

Man United teammates Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund both represented Denmark.

He said: “He uses a lot of energy. Maybe once in a while he doesn’t need to drop down and be part of the game. We have many who do.

“He wants to be involved. That’s why he often drops down, where maybe sometimes he just has to stay away and keep calm when we have the ball.”

Man United striker has the potential to become world class

The Danish striker scored ten Premier League goals for Man United last season along with five goals in the Champions League.

He is still young and with experience he will keep on getting better. However, he has shown that he has the quality to become a world class attacker in the near future.

Man United will be hoping that he is in his best form next season. The Red Devils are in the market to sign a new attacker after the departure of Anthony Martial, someone who can help Hojlund develop and share the burden of scoring goals.

