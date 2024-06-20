'Denmark will fancy their chances' - why England should fear Hojlund & co

Rasmus Hojlund has scored just once in his last nine Denmark appearances [Getty Images]

As Denmark fans descended on Germany for Euro 2024, sporting viking hats and red wigs, there was one name that featured heavily on the backs of their shirts - Rasmus Hojlund.

The 21-year-old is set to spearhead the attack as the Danes look to upset Group C when they take on England in their second game on Thursday.

Seen as his country's rising star, the Manchester United forward, who signed from Atalanta for £72m last summer, has the hopes of a nation riding on his shoulders.

He played a key role in Denmark's qualifying campaign, scoring seven goals to help them top their group.

Hojlund also enjoyed a breakout debut season for United, scoring 15 goals in 36 Premier League and Champions League appearances.

But, despite showing glimpses of his threat in their 1-1 draw with Slovenia, he has now scored just once in his past nine international matches.

The match will be shown live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website and app, with a 17:00 BST kick-off.

'He makes a big impression every game'

Before Denmark's opening group game, fans chanted Hojlund's name and cheered loudly when he was announced over the stadium tannoy as part of the starting XI.

Slovenian fans had admitted concern at his goalscoring threat. "I would be worried too," Danish fan Morten joked.

But Hojlund was denied from close range by goalkeeper Jan Oblak in his biggest chance and came away having not scored in five matches for Denmark.

"Hojlund has been criticised a little bit too much," Brentford's Danish manager Thomas Frank told BBC Sport.

"He is working hard and ending in the right positions so it is just a matter of time [until he scores]."

England fans will hope the time is not now for Hojlund, who continues to receive praise from team-mates and staff at Denmark.

Aside from an instinctive goalscoring ability, he has proven to be a threat on set-pieces and is often praised for his hold-up play.

"Sometimes you have this period where you do not score a lot of goals - but Rasmus makes a big impression in every game," said Denmark boss Kasper Hjulmand when asked about his mini drought this week.

"He is motivated and always makes a difference which is the most important thing. The goals will come.

"Sometimes you have to fight more for goals. Other times they go in every time you shoot."

'One of the best centre-backs in the world'

Andreas Christensen spent eight years at Chelsea and won the Champions League with them in 2021 [Getty Images]

Denmark are about more than just Hojlund though.

Christian Eriksen, referred to as "the father" by club team-mate Hojlund, stole headlines on Sunday as he marked his return to the Euros, three years after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game against Finland, with Denmark's opening goal of the tournament.

He put in a man-of-the-match performance, pulling the strings in midfield during a dominant first half, before Slovenia were able to claw their way back into the game.

And despite the match ending in a draw, Frank believes Denmark showed they have enough quality to trouble England.

“It’s clear we should have won that game but with a point we can still decide [progression] ourselves," said Frank.

"I’m convinced that Denmark will fancy their chances against England despite them being one of the massive favourites to win the tournament.

"This is football and anything can happen."

Hojlund and Eriksen are the star names, while Sporting midfielder Morten Hjulmand has been linked with numerous clubs.

But who is not spoken about enough for Denmark?

There is one man who Frank thinks could be key in stopping "the best offensive players in the tournament" from England.

"[Barcelona defender] Andreas Christensen. On his day, he is one of the best centre-backs in the world," added Frank.

"His way of anticipating situations, his technique, his composure, he is quite unique."