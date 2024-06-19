Denmark face 'great' England team but 'we will try to win'

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand watches over a training session at the Frankfurt Arena ahead of Thursday's UEFA Euro 2024 group C soccer match against England. Adam Davy/PA Wire/dpa

Denmark will be looking for a bit of revenge against a "great" England team on Thursday, and coach Kasper Hjulmand stressed his team "will try to win" this time.

Their clash in the second round of matches in the Euro 2024 group stage will be a repeat of the Euro 2020 semi-final, in which England prevailed 2-1 after extra-time.

"We're facing a great team. It's a new football match compared to three years ago. It's a new game and we will try to win it," Hjulmand said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel believes England have improved since their last meeting at the Euros and called on his team to be "at the top of our game" in Frankfurt.

"England were a world-class side three years ago, and if you look at some of the additions and the experience they've gained, they are probably a better side. We're going to have to be at the top of our game to beat them," he said.

While England started Euro 2024 with a 1-0 win against Serbia, Denmark had to share the points in a 1-1 draw with Slovenia.

England's winner was scored by Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, who was praised by Hjulmand.

"He had a fantastic season. No one could have thought he would score so much. To see a player at his age shine so much with the Champions League winners is fantastic," he said.

Bellingham helped Madrid to a record-extending 15th Champions League title earlier this month.