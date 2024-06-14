Denmark Euro 2024 squad guide: Fixtures, predictions and best players

Denmark certainly have a penchant for springing a surprise or two at the European Championship.

The one-time winners did so having failed to qualify for Euro 92, with Yugoslavia's dissolution amid the Balkan Wars handing the holiday-making Scandinavians an unlikely route to glory.

Glory has escaped the perpetual underdogs since, although they did come close to replicating the magic of 1992 at Euro 2020 before succumbing in the semi-finals.

A disappointing World Cup campaign in the Middle East means Danish discourse has so far been kept to a minimum, but they're doubtlessly capable of doing what they do best and upsetting the odds this summer.

Here's 90min's guide to Denmark at Euro 2024.

Kasper Hjulmand has opted for familiarity, with many of the old guard retaining their places in the manager's Euro 2024 squad.

As a result, there weren't too many surprises, although the omission of Celtic's Matt O'Riley has been called into question. Lazio's Gustav Isaksen also misses out, with Thomas Delaney, one of several squad members to drift out of the limelight over the past 18 months, making the cut.

Delaney's Anderlecht teammate Anders Dreyer made the squad off the back of a stellar Belgian Pro League campaign, but Hjulmand wasn't able to call upon the injured Mohamed Daramy.

Tactics

There's been some evolution since Denmark's superb Euro 2020 campaign, but Hjulmand's squad remains tight-knit and their collective cohesion will once again be key to any success in Germany this summer.

Hjulmand has done an excellent job of finding a balance within his squad and they've been regarded as one of the most impressive nations out of possession in recent years, especially when they were at their best in 2021.

The Denmark manager is very adaptable and multiple systems could be on display this summer. He loves a front three, though, and the 4-3-3 and 3-4-3 setups are the most likely from the Scandinavians in Germany.

Their core is ageing, but Christian Eriksen, whom their Euro 2020 campaign was built around, remains Denmark's chief creator in the middle of the park. In Rasmus Hojlund, they've got the potentially prolific forward they once lacked.

Full-backs are crucial for Hjulmand, who favours his flankers to fly down the touchline instead of drifting inside. His Denmark team has shown the capacity to suffocate teams high up the pitch as well as contain them in a mid-block - this is where they're most comfortable. Such variation has stood them in good stead at previous tournaments, even if they disappointed at the 2022 World Cup. In Qatar, Denmark's goalscoring woes proved fatal.

Denmark will be facing two nations they've never lost to in Group C at Euro 2024.

They first take on Slovenia in Stuttgart, against whom they've won five of six encounters - drawing the other. Their two duels in qualifying were hard fought, though, with Slovenia earning a point on home soil last June.

Denmark have faced Serbia just three times since their independence, winning all three duels.

There's been less success against England, however, with the Three Lions cruelly defeating Hjulmand's side in the semi-finals at Euro 2020. Denmark had beaten Gareth Southgate's side at Wembley in the Nations League the year before. The Danes have won three of their previous seven duels with England.

Denmark's record vs Euro 2024 group stage opponents

Denmark's potential knockout opponents

While England are the clear favourites to win Group C, Denmark could perhaps spring an upset. Should they top the group, the Danes would be rewarded with a last-16 tie against one of three potential third-place finishers.

A deep progression down this route would likely see them face France in the last four.

Denmark are currently tipped for a second-place finish in the group which would set up a last-16 clash with the winners of Group A - poised to be Germany. While Hjulmand's side have shown their ability to beat anyone on their day over the past three years, this is a route they'd be keen to avoid.

Should they advance as one of the best-performing third-placers, Denmark would face the winners of Group E or F in the first knockout round. They'd perhaps fancy a game against Portugal or Belgium than Germany.

Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund could hold the key for Denmark this summer. The young forward is undoubtedly the most gifted number 9 Hjulmand has managed with the national team.

In Qatar, Denmark had the likes of Martin Braithwaite and Andres Cornelius leading the line. Before those two, Kasper Dolberg and Yussuf Poulsen operated as selfless forwards who'd aid the collective without ever grabbing games by the scruffs of their necks themselves. Now, Hjulmand has a real goal-getter.

Hojlund's debut season at United was pretty quiet outside of a purple patch in the new year, but he's so far been prolific for the national team, scoring seven goal in 12 caps.

The 21-year-old could be an outside contender for the Golden Boot this summer if Denmark enjoy a deep run.

Familiar members of the Danish core like Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Simon Kjaer all have key roles to play again this summer.

Emerging talents

Hojlund is new to the international scene but his move to Man Utd means he's very much an established talent.

This Denmark squad is very experienced as a whole, but one player who could make a splash in Germany is Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The Danes are blessed with a litany of steady midfielders including Hojbjerg and Christian Norgaard, with Hjulmand being built in a similar mould. The five-capped 24-year-old will not set the tournament alight, but his versatility and consistency should catch the eye of potential suitors after he enjoyed an impressive debut season in Portugal.

Hjulmand shines without the ball and he could function as the perfect foil for the creative Eriksen in the middle of the park.

Denmark have their work cut out if they're to match their performance from three years ago, although it's worth noting that Hjulmand's side advanced into the last four having won just one group stage game.

However, with England likely top Group C, Denmark will struggle to progress deep into the competition this summer given their likely round of 16 opponents. They'll have to pip England to top spot to have a chance of repeating their Euro 92 heroics.

Group C looks pretty tight on paper, but Denmark should at least get the better of Slovenia to advance into the knockouts. Their success in Germany will depend on the goalscoring form of Hojliund. They're always going to be collectively sound.