Denmark Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Analysis

Denmark kept their hopes of qualifying for the Euro 2024 alive with a 1-1 draw against a poor England side. What are their remaining fixtures and potential route to the final?

Group C consists of four teams who will all believe they have a realistic chance of making it to the knockout stages. But, of course, only three can advance at a maximum. Denmark are the only team in Group C with a European Championship under their belts, lifting the title in 1992. They’re joined by Euro 2020 runners-up England, with the Three Lions still looking to end their long wait for a trophy. Serbia were dark horses at the 2022 World Cup and will be hoping to do better than their group-stage exit. And, finally, Slovenia who are back at the European Championships for the first time since 2000. How do Denmark match up?

Group C – Matchweek One

Denmark faced Slovenia in qualifying for Euro 2024, with the Danes winning one alongside one draw. In fact, Denmark have won five of their six meetings with Slovenia.

Group C – Matchweek Two

These two sides met at Euro 2020, with England beating Denmark in the semi-finals after extra-time. That came after Denmark had gone unbeaten against England in the UEFA Nations League with one win and a draw. Overall, Denmark have beaten England seven times with five draws and 15 defeats.

Group C – Matchweek Three

There have been just three meetings between Denmark and Serbia, with the Danes winning all three. Two came in qualifying for Euro 2016, with the most recent a 3-0 friendly win for Denmark two years ago.