Denmark coach Hjulmand: We are prepared for all scenarios

Denmark manager Kasper Hjulmand watches over a training session at the Frankfurt Arena ahead of Thursday's UEFA Euro 2024 group C soccer match against England. Adam Davy/PA Wire/dpa

Denmark meet Serbia in their last Euro 2024 group game on Tuesday knowing lots of scenarios are possible - including late goals.

The Danes are certain to reach the round of 16 if they beat Serbia. Winning Group C is also still possible.

"We are ready for all scenarios that could happen," coach Kasper Hjulmand told a news conference on Monday. "We have to win the game and can talk about the rest afterwards."

Serbia grabbed a very late goal against Slovenia in their 1-1 draw last time out. The Denmark coach cannot rule out similar scenes in Munich on Tuesday given defenders tire and up to five substitutes can now add extra bursts of energy.

"It's no coincidence that a lot of goals have come late (in the tournament)," added the coach.

Finishing second in the group, which looks the most likely outcome for Denmark, would mean a last-16 clash with hosts Germany.

But Hjulmand is not daring think beyond the game with Serbia, who have lost all three previous meetings with Denmark.

"It will be a tough 50-50 game. We have to go full throttle," said the 52-year-old. "We have to push ourselves to our limits."