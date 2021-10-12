Joakim Maehle’s goal was all Denmark needed to beat Austria 1-0 at home and become the third nation to clinch a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Atalanta wingback scored his seventh senior goal for the Danes, assisted by Thomas Delaney, as Denmark stayed seven points clear of Scotland with two matches left in qualifying.

[ MORE: USMNT vs Costa Rica preview | Projected lineup ]

The top team in each UEFA World Cup qualifying group qualifies for Qatar with the 10 second-place teams joining the top two Nations League group winners who did not qualify in the draw for home-and-away second round ties.

The EURO 2020 semifinalists went out in the 2018 World Cup’s Round of 16. They boast a perfect 8-0 record in qualifying and are yet to concede a goal in Group F with Scotland, Israel, Austria, Faroe Islands, and Moldova.

Denmark is managed by ex-Mainz boss Kasper Hjulmand. It joins Germany and Qatar as qualified teams for the World Cup.

Latest transfer news

Paul Pogba talks future; Report says Manchester United ‘pushing’... Barcelona audit shows club was technically bankrupt VIDEO: PST unfiltered – USMNT preview, Sir Alex ‘leak’, Sterling,...

Denmark becomes third nation to qualify for the 2022 World Cup originally appeared on NBCSports.com