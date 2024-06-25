Denmark advances to last 16 at European Championship with 0-0 draw against Serbia. Serbia has been eliminated

It marked the first triple play for the Phillies since 2017 and the first of its kind since 1929.
All involved have touted Copa América as a competition on par with the European Championships, but its optics have stood in stark contrast to the Euros, where stadiums are invariably full.
He made it barehanded by the upper-deck railing.
To conclude our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' we do a deep dive on rookie WR production through the years. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to look at historical data of rookies over the past ten seasons to see how rookie WR are becoming more and more fantasy viable from the get-go. The two in the second half of the show attempt to identify which rookie WR you can trust in this class to bring you instant fantasy success this season.
Defensive-oriented shot-blockers, inside scorers, excellent rebounders, hustle players and 3-point shooters — this list has it all.
Force's engine exploded before his car hit two retaining walls.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman talk about the injures to Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, umpire Pat Hoberg being suspended for gambling and all the other action from baseball this weekend. They also preview the 2024 MLB Draft Combine with Nate Tice.
Nadal is seeking a second Olympic gold medal in men's single next month in Paris.
Three years after a positive test for marijuana deprived her of her Olympic debut, Richardson returned to trials hoping to make the most of her second chance.
Djokovic may focus his attention on the Olympics and skip Wimbledon this year.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Natalie Darwitz, Krissy Wendell-Pohl, Colin Campbell, and David Poile will also be inducted.
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open
Olympic swimming will move back to the second week of competition to accommodate the change in venue to SoFi Stadium.
Tennessee closed out the College World Series with back-to-back wins over the Aggies to win the national championshp.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk about the future of the SEC, UNC and NC State being forced to play smaller in state opponents and a woman in Nebraska who returned from the dead.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to news of the Big 12 exploring selling their naming rights to a corporate sponsor, discuss a formula for championship winning teams, check in on the College World Series jello shot competition, and hear about producer Joe's insane fantasy football punishment.
In many ways, it was a footnote on an entertaining night of football. But to Jamaica head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, the minutes just after 9 p.m. here at NRG Stadium on Saturday were something more.