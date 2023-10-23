Denison takes advantage of late turnovers to beat College of Wooster

GRANVILLE — The College of Wooster delivered big blows to Denison University at the start of each half, but two late fumbles ultimately cost the Fighting Scots in Saturday’s 35-31 loss at Deeds Field-Piper Stadium.

Wooster (2-5, 1-4 North Coast Athletic Conference) capitalized on two Denison (5-3, 4-2 NCAC) 15-yard penalties on the opening drive. Senior Chanden Lee eluded the Big Red for a 15-yard stick mover on a third-and-8 snap, and later, sophomore Jarvis Mims Jr.’s cut back allowed the Scots’ running back to avoid the Big Red defender crashing the backfield during a 1-yard touchdown run.

Junior linebacker Jon Banal’s presence was felt by Denison all afternoon. Quarterback Jimmy Stines saw a pass on the opening drive go awry with Banal coming on the blitz. Senior linebacker Kobe Nadu had Stines bottled up on a third-down scramble attempt, setting the stage for a Denison punt. Wooster took its big shot two plays later, and Lee was on the money for a 75-yard touchdown strike down the sideline to junior wideout Brazos Gadler. Senior Lake Barrett’s extra point had Wooster up 14-0 at the first quarter’s 6:50 mark.

Denison’s Josh Aiello rallied the Big Red back, catching touchdown passes of 45 and 19 yards in the first half. Daniel Cunningham’s extra point following Aiello’s second touchdown grab tied the NCAC clash at 14 with 2:21 remaining before halftime. In between Aiello touchdowns, Denison attempted a 50-yard field goal which was blocked by Nadu. Later, Denison got the ball back with 1:18 to go before halftime, and was driving, reaching Wooster’s 45-yard line. Sines took a shot downfield, with his pass picked off by Wooster sophomore cornerback Tate Journell. However, Wooster was unable to materialize anything in the final seconds.

Banal was once again in Denison’s backfield on the opening drive of the second half. Stines could not work around the junior, with the Scots’ linebacker getting hands on a pass attempt and deflecting it into the air. Senior Paul Thomas Fischer rushed in from beyond the line of scrimmage to secure the diving interception at Denison’s 28-yard line. Journell found the soft spot in Denison’s defense, and Lee kept the play alive with his feet, completing the chain-mover to Denison’s 14-yard line. After that, Mims Jr. spun his way into the end zone from four yards out, moving Wooster back on top at the third period’s 12:08 mark.

Denison answered right back, with Jaylin Epps returning the ball to midfield, plus a 15-yard late hit out of bounds penalty was tacked on to the end of the return. Aiello was the target again on the touchdown pass, securing his third touchdown of the day at the third quarter’s 11:12 mark.

Penalties and turnovers again were crucial late in the third. Denison was flagged for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike booking, handing the Big Red a third-and-22 snap. A check down to Aiello was snuffed out by senior defensive back Langston Williams, who combined with Nadu to punch the ball out and Fischer emerged from the pile with the fumble recovery. Mims Jr. wasted no time moving the ball down to Denison’s 10-yard line, then Lee eventually darted in for the 4-yard touchdown.

Trey Fabrocini, Denison’s bread and butter, took over from there, leading the Big Red on a 12-play, 65-yard ground-and-pound drive. His touchdown rush from three yards out, plus Cunningham’s extra point tied the game at 28 on the first play on the fourth quarter. A Wooster fumble on a dropped handoff exchange set Denison up at Wooster’s 23-yard line, and for the first time of the day, the Big Red took the lead, with that coming on Fabrocini’s 1-yard rush at the fourth period’s 13:43 mark.

A Mims Jr. 20-yard rush and two Denison pass interference mishaps kept Wooster’s response alive before it stalled out at Denison’s 13-yard line. Senior Lake Barrett knocked through the 30-yard field goal, pulling Wooster within 35-31 with 9:38 to go. The field goal marked Barrett’s 25th, moving the fifth-year star into sole possession of second on the program’s leaderboard.

After Barrett’s make, Wooster forced a three-and-out. Williams brought Fabrocini down behind the line of scrimmage in what marked the Big Red’s standout running back’s lone carry of the day that went for negative yardage. Next, Banal was all over Stines, forcing an early throw on second down, and a third-down pass was broken up by sophomore Louie Lindsay on the sideline. Wooster’s defense was put right back to work after the Scots fumbled away the punt return. Wooster kept Denison and Fabrocini from milking the clock, forcing a third-and-4 play. Banal sent Stines scrambling, and senior defensive end Neil Clayton broke through to get the official credit for the Banal-caused sack. On the next play, Stines was picked off by Journell, who returned the ball to just shy of midfield.

Wooster could not capitalize, with Clay Denstorff’s strip sack setting the Scots back 17 yards on a second-and-8 snap. The Big Red had Gadler well surrounded when Lee looked to the explosive playmaker on fourth down. From there, Denison turned to Fabrocini, who sealed the deal with a 15-yard run up the middle on fourth-and-1 with under two minutes remaining.

Mims Jr. logged his third-career 100-yard game, carrying the ball 22 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Lee completed 12-of-30 passes for 149 yards and a score. Gadler had three receptions for 79 yards, but had just two for four yards outside of the touchdown.

Banal’s impact went far beyond the stat sheet, on which he was credited with seven tackles, a breakup, and two hurries. Journell’s two interceptions marked the first time a Scot had multiple picks in a game since Beau Greenwood’s two against DePauw University in 2018.

Fabrocini finished with 224 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries. Stines was 12-for-24 for 171 yards and had three touchdowns and just as many interceptions. Aiello was the difference-maker among the receivers with six catches, 110 yards, and three scores.

Jeff Moore filled the defensive stat sheet with nine tackles, a fumble recovery, and a quarterback hurry. Jack Nimesheim was next at seven tackles.

Denison outgained Wooster 405-299. Both teams went 5-for-13 on third down.

Next, Wooster hosts Hiram College (1-7, 1-5 NCAC) at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 28. The game is part of Black & Gold Weekend at the College.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: College Football: Denison beats College of Wooster in NCAC clash