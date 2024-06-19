Denis Zakaria is your APM Monaco Goal of the Season winner!

The Monegasque midfielder, who is currently playing in the Euros, saw his goal scored in the Derby against Nice be voted the best of the season by APM Monaco.

The fight was close until the end between Denis Zakaria and Aleksandr Golovin. And it was ultimately the goal scored by the Swiss midfielder in the Derby against Nice which emerged victorious ahead of a sublime strike by the Russian against Metz by just… three votes (318 à 315),thus winning the goal of the season by APM Monaco award.

A crucial Derby

Let’s go back a few months. We were in the 21st round of Ligue 1, AS Monaco were in fifth place — four points behind OGCN, who were in second. It was a real six-pointer in this Côte d’Azur derby with the Monegasques who wanted to erase the memory of the reverse fixture where they were stunned at the end of added time.

They are ahead of us in the table, we want to get back on track. Our desire and our state of mind will have to be 1000%. We will have to give our all to show the qualities that were our strength at the start of the season.

A banger from 30 meters

Present at a press conference the day before, Zak’ is fully aware of this. “Our desire and our state of mind will have to be 1000%,” he declared, for example. Words which would then be put into action when he received the ball 30 meters from Bulka’s goal at the end of the first quarter of an hour.

Not closed down, the Swiss midfielder, currently playing in Euro 2024, laucnhed a powerful strike which found the top corner past Les Aiglons‘ goalkeeper. It was a goal that deserves to be rewatched from all angles!

On ne s'en lasse pas 🤤 pic.twitter.com/3sAK27jkSU — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) February 12, 2024

Zakaria is man of the match

Scorer of the opening goal, the Rouge et Blanc number 6, clearly in great form, would subsequently allow his team to take the lead again, before Aleksandr Golovin sealed what was a totally wild win (2-3). It was a victory marked by the play of Denis Zakaria and one which would launch AS Monaco into a nearly perfect run-in (nine victoires in their last 13 matches). Bravo Zak’ ! 👏