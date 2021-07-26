There could be a family reunion in Houston.

Veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly is visiting with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790 reports.

Dennis Kelly is the younger brother of Houston offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. Dennis Kelly was a full-time starter for the first time in his career last year, starting each of Tennessee’s games at right tackle. He had signed a three-year extension with the Titans in March 2020, but was released after just one season.

Tennessee signed free agent tackle Kendall Lamm to replace Kelly.

Kelly spent the first three years of his career with the Eagles. He had been with the Titans since 2016.

Overall, Kelly’s appeared in 104 games with 47 starts.

The Texans could use some depth at tackle. Wilson reports Marcus Cannon is still sidelined after arthroscopic knee surgery during the offseason.

Dennis Kelly visiting with Texans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk