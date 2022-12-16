Defensive lineman Denico Autry took part in Titans practice this week, but he won’t be in the lineup against the Chargers on Sunday.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said on Friday that Autry has been ruled out with a knee injury. Autry last played in Week 11 and his absence won’t do anything to help a struggling Tennessee defense.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks will also miss another game. Burks suffered a concussion in Week 13 and has not done any work in practice the last two weeks.

Cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin), safety Amani Hooker (knee), running back Dontrell Hilliard (neck), wide receiver C.J. Board (rib), and cornerback Tre Avery (concussion) round out the group of players who have been ruled out this weekend.

Denico Autry, Treylon Burks ruled out for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk