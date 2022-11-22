Denico Autry thanks fans for concern about injury, says he’s ‘feeling good’

Tennessee Titans fans held their collective breath during the Week 11 game versus the Green Bay Packers when defensive lineman Denico Autry went down with a knee injury in the third quarter.

Autry was down for a good while before limping his way off the field. After spending some time on the sideline looking upset, the veteran was carted to the locker room and didn’t return.

The good news is early reports suggested Autry’s injury isn’t a season-ending one, but his timetable to return is not yet known, either.

On Tuesday, Autry took to social media to say he’s “feeling good” while also thanking fans for all of the messages in the wake of his injury.

Love you Tennessee I’m feeling good! Thanks for all the messages 🙏🏾 — Denico Autry (@DenicoAutry) November 22, 2022

Autry’s importance to this defense can’t be understated.

He’s an exceptional pass-rusher who can play at multiple spots, and after tying a career-high nine sacks in 2021, Autry is on pace to smash that mark with a team-high seven sacks through 10 games in 2022.

And, one of Autry’s best abilities has been his availability, with the veteran being one of four Titans to not miss a game since 2021, a streak that is now in jeopardy.

In fact, he’s been so good, Autry is already considered one of the best free-agent signings in franchise history.

The Titans have proven they can plug and play guys on defense when injuries occur, but getting Autry back at some point is vital to this team’s hopes of making a serious run at a Super Bowl.

Thankfully, it looks like they will.

