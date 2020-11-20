Denico Autry on COVID-19 list, won’t play for Colts Sunday

The Colts will be without defensive lineman Denico Autry for Sunday’s game against the Packers.

Autry was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and the Colts announced that he will miss the game as a result. He was out of practice on Thursday and listed with an illness.

It’s the first game that Autry will miss this season and his absence will be a sizable one. Autry has played just under 70 percent of the team’s snaps and he has 24 tackles and a team-high six sacks.

Tight end Jack Doyle (concussion), cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (knee), tackle Braden Smith (thumb), tight end Noah Togiai (knee), and defensive end Kemoko Turay (ankle) are listed as questionable. Turay was activated from injured reserve earlier this week.

