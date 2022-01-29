Denials come fast and furious after Tom Brady retirement report

The absolute worst nightmare for any reporter is to be sure you’re right on a story, to put it out there into the universe, and then, to discover that just about everybody is pushing back on it.

This appears to be the world inhabited by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington, two longtime reliable NFL reporters, who seemed to break the story on Saturday afternoon that Tom Brady was retiring after 22 NFL seasons.

Whatever “sources” told Schefter and Darlington this may be right, but it may be a “not now” scenario… or the story is wrong altogether. Ouch. In any case, the denials came from everywhere — from other renowned reporters, from the Buccaneers, from Brady’s agent, and from Brady’s own family. From those sources, the word is clear — whatever decision Brady makes about his professional future, he hasn’t made it yet.

The best refutation came from ESPN Buccaneers reporter Jenna Laine, which created the odd situation of ESPN refuting ESPN’s own report.

Tom Brady hasn’t informed the Bucs that he’s retiring. Bruce Arians told me, “He hasn’t. Not even close to making up his mind yet. He told us.” — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) January 29, 2022

So, we’re back where we started, folks. The GOAT may play again, and he may not. We can but wait and see.

Report for @BallySports: Tom Brady contacted @Buccaneers GM Jason Licht and told him he has not yet made a final decision on retirement, disputing the ESPN report. Licht is respecting Brady's process and waiting for a definitive answer, whenever it comes, from the QB. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 29, 2022

Confirming Tom Brady has called #Bucs GM Jason Licht to inform him he has NOT made up his mind about retiring or playing in 2022. @MikeSilver reported it first. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) January 29, 2022

Tom Brady called the Bucs late this afternoon to inform them he's not even close to making a decision about retirement, according to a source. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) January 29, 2022

Checked in with Tom Brady Sr. who tells me, and I quote, "This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong." #TomBrady #Buccaneers — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 29, 2022

JUST IN: Tom Brady Sr. tells @kron4news that his son is not retiring. Brady Sr. says an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor. However a number of NFL insiders are now reporting it. @kron4news #TomBrady #NFL — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 29, 2022

Statement from Tom Brady’s agent Don Yee: pic.twitter.com/vbUhSToYtT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 29, 2022

It took 22 years, but we found something Tom Brady is not great at: retiring. This has been deleted and now there’s just a muffin recipe. pic.twitter.com/cnJX3yqS8U — David Wade (@davidwade) January 29, 2022

