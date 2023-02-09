Deni Avdija with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets

Deni Avdija had another double-double against the Hornets and afterward explained how Kristaps Porzingis is helping his career.
One of the feel-good moves of the NBA trade deadline may not be happening.
Here are 10 players who could become available on the buyout market after the NBA trade deadline, including Russell Westbrook and John Wall.
In the eyes of Draymond Green, the flurry of Warriors trades Thursday made sense for everyone involved.
2023 NBA trade deadline grades are in. How did Detroit Pistons grade out in the James Wiseman-Saddiq Bey multi-team trade with Golden State Warriors?
The NBA announced Friday that Nets guard Cam Thomas has been fined $40,000 for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview on Thursday night following the team's win over the Chicago Bulls.
The Warriors' four-team trade is in jeopardy over a failed physical by Gary Payton II, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area.
The Warriors righted a wrong in getting Gary Payton II back, bringing smiles to plenty of faces.
James Wiseman is gone, and with him a Warriors vision for the future.
Class of 2024 recruit Naas Cunningham had a Kentucky scholarship offer but didn’t include the Wildcats in his newly released list of top five schools. The Herald-Leader talked to Cunningham on Thursday about his recruitment.
Donte DiVincenzo spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area about the business of being traded, and his message to his Warriors teammates.
On Undisputed on FS1 Thursday, Shannon Sharpe had a question for Memphis Grizzlies guards Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.
In his introductory press conference as the new Broncos head coach, Sean Payton said that his approach to working with quarterback Russell Wilson will be centered on emphasizing the things that Wilson does well because “none of us want to be at a karaoke bar with a song we don’t know the words to.” Payton [more]
An official announcement seems unlikely to happen until the Super Bowl is over, but there is some movement in the Colts' lengthy coaching search.
Here are the ins and outs of what turned out to be a wild, action-filled NBA trade deadline.
Daryl Morey explained the thinking behind the Sixers' deadline deal and expressed confidence Friday that Jalen McDaniels' shooting will improve in Philadelphia. By Noah Levick
Here is a look at the draft picks the Pacers own through 2027.
One of the strangest stories of the week came from Minnesota, by way of Arizona. Brian Flores opted to become the new defensive coordinator of the Vikings while still in the running to become the head coach of the Cardinals. Some have wondered whether Flores had learned that he wouldn’t get the Cardinals job. Some [more]
The NBA trade deadline may have passed, but the Phoenix Suns may not be done adjusting their roster for the rest of the season.
NFL Network has decided to remove the Hall of Famer from its Super Bowl pregame shows.