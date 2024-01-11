Deni Avdija gets the And-1

Pete Carroll had an excellent 14-season run with the Seahawks.
Charles McDonald is joined by host of the Bootleg Football podcast Brett Kollmann to talk through every head coach opening around the NFL and determine the best fit for each one. The duo start things off as always with some of the funniest stories from the weekend, including Arthur Smith's meltdown over the final play of the game against the New Orleans Saints, the Miami Dolphins finishing the season with only one win against a winning team (and a preview of their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend), the Jacksonville Jaguar's epic choke job and the Carolina Panthers scoring zero points in the final two weeks of the season. Charles and Brett use the Panthers as a jumping off point to discuss each and every head coach opening around the NFL as they play matchmaker and find the ideal head coach to fill each opening. The hosts discuss the Panthers, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots (for Mike Vrabel specifically), Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons.
A phenom quarterback, breakout pass-catchers and blazing running backs — the 2023 rookie class is loaded with fantasy stars. Jorge Martin looks back at how they made it happen.
Martindale spent two years as the Giants' defensive coordinator.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The Cougars were the last undefeated team in the country.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Jori Epstein and Charles Robinson to react to the biggest news to come out of the infamous Black Monday coaching changes as Jori and Charles give their insider analysis on what's going on behind the scenes. The trio start with the most surprising story: Mike Vrabel is no longer the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. The hosts discuss what went wrong in Nashville and Vrabel's future, which leads to a conversation around Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. Later, the hosts move on to the rest of the big coaching changes, including Arthur Smith parting ways with the Atlanta Falcons and the Washington Commanders firing Ron Rivera, as they discuss what the future of those organizations could look like. Fitz, Charles and Jori finish off the show with the coordinator changes by the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars, and whether a coordinator change is enough change for those franchises.
Today's edition includes college football's grand finale, potential history coming to Cooperstown, Djokovic's superpower, and more.
The Bulldogs dominated Florida State in the Orange Bowl.
Here's how we think the college football field shapes up in the first season of the 12-team playoff.
The Wolverines jumped out to an early lead and then pulled away in the second half.
Hail to the victors! The Wolverines are national champs.
Let's look at the top 11 NBA contenders through a couple of different lenses.
The playoff field is set and Wild Card Weekend is going to be must watch television. Or in the case of Dolphins- Chiefs, a must stream on Peacock. But before we dive into the postseason later this week, Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens put one final bow on the regular season and give out their 2023 fantasy awards.
The Eagles started 10-1 and finished 11-6, failing to win the NFC East in the process. As they limp into the playoffs, don't ignore franchise history and hierarchy here.
The Bills quarterback had a trio of big mistakes in the first half.
Sam Howell and the Commanders made sure to get Terry McLaurin to his fourth straight 1,000-yard season.
Yahoo Sports Charles McDonald shares his top 10 overall prospects from this class, which includes a no-doubt star at No. 1.
Reed will have to cover his critics' legal costs after trying to sue them for $1 billion.
The fight will reportedly take place on March 9.