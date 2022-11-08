Deni Avdija with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

Field Level Media

DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16 for the Mavericks, who rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit and won their fourth straight. ''We started out down two touchdowns,'' Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.