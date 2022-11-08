Deni Avdija with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
Deni Avdija (Washington Wizards) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/07/2022
Deni Avdija (Washington Wizards) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/07/2022
A lawyer for Sandy Hook families said Monday that significant punitive damages need to be imposed on Alex Jones to deter him and other conspiracy theorists from continuing to tell their followers the 2012 Newtown shooting was a hoax, in addition to the nearly $1 billion he already has been ordered to pay victims’ relatives.
Declines in rental prices and slowing wage growth could mean inflation is past its peak, but not everyone agrees.
Watch the Game Highlights from Motor City Cruise vs. Windy City Bulls, 11/07/2022
The Warriors were looking at a sixth straight loss and three days of regret until Steph Curry saved the day with an epic second half against the Kings.
With the Warriors headed toward another loss, Steph Curry saved the day with another otherworldly performance in a win over the Kings.
Georgia was No. 1 in the AP poll last week but No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff rankings.
DALLAS (AP) Luka Doncic scored 36 points, becoming only the second NBA player ever with nine consecutive games of at least 30 to begin the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-94 on Monday night. Dorian Finney-Smith scored 18 points and Josh Green had 16 for the Mavericks, who rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit and won their fourth straight. ''We started out down two touchdowns,'' Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said.
Andrej Stojakovic, 5-star small forward and son of 3-time NBA All-Star Peja, picks Stanford.
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai reportedly has been urged to stop the intent of hiring suspended Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka to replace Steve Nash.
An Anthony Davis trade is not on the table right now. If the Lakers continue to struggle... who knows.
The Chiefs quarterback etched his name in the record book once again.
Rookie Wire took a look at the NBA through games played on Sunday and ranked each team from worst to first.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Stephen Curry scored a season-high 47 points, knocking down seven 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings 116-113 on Monday night to snap a five-game losing streak. ''Steph was breathtaking,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.
Marcus Smart played a great all-around game and Jayson Tatum won the battle of the stars against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. We share our takeaways from Boston's third-straight win.
Outlining the five key changes to the Rules of Golf you should know when stepping on the first tee in 2023.
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel spoke Monday abut AFC South Indianapolis Colts' decision to fire coach Frank Reich on Monday.
The Baseball Writers Association of America announced the finalists for the 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards.
Kevin Durant had 26 points for the Nets, who led by 14 points eight minutes in before a 96-94 loss Monday at the Dallas Mavericks.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his right elbow late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, but that didn’t take any strength off his throwing arm. Allen’s final pass, an incompletion to wide receiver Gabe Davis, was the farthest pass thrown in the NFL in the last six seasons. The NFL has a microchip in every [more]
The eight-time All-NBA center wants to keep playing in the league, but is done waiting around for a contract.