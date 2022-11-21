Deni Avdija with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets
“We’ve got to play tougher,” coach Steve Clifford said after the Hornets fell to the Wizards on the road Sunday night.
On the 3,066th day after a loss in Brazil, the Americans return to soccer’s showcase with a new-look team dreaming lofty goals.
A look at how Twitter reacted to Clemson's 40-10 win over Miami.
Jonathan Kuminga's slam dunk blew Steph Curry away. Or, off his chair.
There has never been a duo like Steph and Klay in the NBA, and there never will be.
On Sunday, it looked like Houston did have a problem -- named Steph Curry.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins combined to make NBA history Sunday night.
Klay Thompson scored a season-high 41 points and Steph Curry added 33 as the Golden State Warriors beat the Houston Rockets 127-120 on Sunday night for their first road win. The Warriors snapped an 0-8 start away from home to improve to 8-9 on the season. Golden State has won five of its last seven games following a 3-7 start.
A 34-year-old Steph Curry showed no signs of slowing down while etching his name in the history books against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Klay Thompson led the way with 41 while Steph Curry added 33 as the Warriors finally won a road game.
Klay Thompson looks like he has found his shot.
NEW YORK (AP) Kyrie Irving was playing again. Ben Simmons was playing like an All-Star again. The Brooklyn Nets, who rarely get to enjoy normalcy for too long, could savor a night Sunday when things actually looked like they drew them up.
It was a bona fide comeback season for Lydia Ko.
Domantas Sabonis revealed what Mike Brown told the team after winning their fifth consecutive game.
Cam Reddish was ruled out of the New York Knicks-Phoenix Suns game on Sunday, and it's thanks in part to Steph Curry.
A few days after the Warriors assigned him to Santa Cruz, James Wiseman made his 2022-23 debut for the Sea Dubs on Saturday night.
During a 2020 trip to assistant coach Bruce Frasers secluded home in Mexico, Klay Thompson realized how satisfied he can feel thanks to the simple things in life.
The Boston Celtics rolled to a ninth straight NBA victory while Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic notched another milestone with his 50th career triple-double on Friday.
Another week goes by and another week where Michigan is on a collision course with Ohio State to find out just where the rankings will shake out when the smoke clears. This week, the AP and Coaches polls remain the same at the top, with the Wolverines coming in at No. 3 in both polls. The Buckeyes remain at No. 2 in what will be an epic showdown on Saturday.