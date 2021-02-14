Deni Avdija on almost dunking over Tacko Fall: 'I wanted it so bad'

Avdija on almost dunking over Tacko Fall: 'I wanted it so bad' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Wizards were flowing with confidence during their Valentine's Day victory over the Boston Celtics, putting on one of their best performances of the season.

No play epitomized that confidence more than Deni Avdija's brazen attempt to put the Celtics 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall on a poster in the fourth quarter of the win.

Oh, what could have been.

Deni Avdija just tried to put Tacko Fall on a poster pic.twitter.com/1s7TR6Z7So — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 14, 2021

It didn't quite come off, but the rookie Avdija, who had 8 points and 10 rebounds in the game, knew he was going to get a question about it from NBC Sports Washington's Wes Hall in his postgame interview.

"Damn, I mean what can I do?" he said. "The basketball gods didn't let me have it. I wanted it so bad."

It was a risky move, but the attempt alone got the Wizards bench hyped and on their feet. Avdija was disappointed that he couldn't add that one to the highlight reel, but seeing how close he came against the tallest player in the NBA, he should have the gall to try it on some smaller giants.

"I'll get somebody next time," he laughed. "It's all good, we've got a long season."

He'll have another chance at 7 p.m. ET on Monday when the Wizards host John Wall and the Rockets at Capital One Arena, with live coverage of the game on NBC Sports Washington starting with Wizards Pregame Live at 6 p.m. ET.