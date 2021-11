Associated Press

Taylor Heinicke had a cooler full of Bud Lights waiting for him after a big win against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions. Heinicke is far from the prototypical franchise quarterback in the NFL, but he's trying to show Ron Rivera he can be his own version of that for Washington. Beating Brady and the Buccaneers was a good step, and now comes the challenge of facing the guy he calls “the god of Charlotte,” Cam Newton, and the Carolina Panthers.