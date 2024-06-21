Dender bring in central midfielder from Viktoria Plzen

Dender have announced the signing of Roman Kvet on loan until the end of the 2024/2025 season. The newly promoted side have brought in the midfielder from Czech giants Viktoria Plzen. Dender have been active early in the transfer market as they look to build a side that can avoid relegation from the Pro League in the upcoming season.

The 26-year-old Kvet spent the 2023/2024 season on loan with Sivasspor in Türkiye. He played 24 games for the side in the league, scoring once and providing two assists. Kvet began his career with Pribram before joining Bohemians 1905 in 2020. After three years with the side he moved to Plzen for around €600k. The former Czech U21 international only made 18 appearances for Plzen before being sent on loan. He also scored two goals for the side. During his time with Bohemians he played 101 games, scoring 22 goals and grabbing 12 assists.

Kvet joins a handful of new signings for the side, including Metz and former RFC Seraing goalkeeper Guillaume Dietsch.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson