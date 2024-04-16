Denard Robinson arrested for OWI in Ann Arbor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Another member of the Michigan Wolverines football program has been arrested for suspected drinking and driving — this time, an Ann Arbor legend.

Multiple news outlets have reported Denard Robinson has been arrested for his role in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Ann Arbor.

According to News 8 affiliate WDIV-TV, Robinson was involved in a crash shortly after 3 a.m. Monday at East Eisenhower Parkway and South State Street, less than 2 miles away from Schembechler Hall. Full toxicology results are still pending.

Robinson, who starred as a fleet-footed quarterback from 2009-2012, returned to the program in 2022 and currently serves as the team’s assistant director of player personnel.

Head Coach Sherrone Moore issued a statement through a team spokesperson, saying “We are aware of an incident involving Denard Robinson and have suspended him indefinitely. We will continue to monitor the situation and will have no further comment at this time.”

His arrest comes weeks after newly hired defensive line coach Greg Scruggs was arrested for suspected drunk driving. Scruggs was suspended indefinitely and eventually resigned.

Robinson wowed fans with his blazing speed, taking over as the starter as a sophomore. He was the first player in NCAA history to pass for more than 2,500 yards and run for more than 1,500 yards in a single season. That season, he was named the Big Ten’s Offensive Player of the Year and finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The Wolverines will take the field for the first time since their national championship victory on Saturday, playing in the team’s annual spring game. The game will start at noon and will be televised by Fox. Admission is free and open to the public. Gates will open at 11 a.m.

