Dempsey and McKay shine in URC final win

Glasgow's performance in the URC final was pleasing on the eye, and the stats back up just how impressive it was.

Warriors number eight Jack Dempsey and full-back Josh McKay each beat seven defenders in the 21-16 win over Bulls in Pretoria - the joint-most by any players in a URC final since Opta started collecting this data in 2010.

Dempsey also made 20 tackles, the most by a number eight in a final since Glasgow's Matt Fagerson made 27 in the 2019 loss to Leinster.

Also, despite making fewer carries than Bulls, Franco Smith's side still made more metres (523), had more line breaks (seven) and beat more defenders (41) than their South African opposition.

It was just the fifth time in the entire league season that a team had beat 40+ defenders in a single game, with Glasgow the only team to manage it twice.