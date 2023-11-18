Demond Williams leads Basha on late drive to escape ALA Queen Creek in Open quarterfinal

American Leadership Queen Creek rallied from a 31-14 deficit and tied it with the charter school’s side going crazy.

But No. 2-seed Chandler Basha had the ball next, and Demond Williams Jr., refused to cave.

As he did last year in the Bears’ run to the Open title, the Arizona-commit led Basha on an 80-yard scoring drive in the final six minutes to beat the No. 7 Patriots 38-31 on Friday night before an overflow crowd at Basha.

Basha (10-1) advances to take on No. 3 Peoria Centennial next Saturday in the Open semifinals. Centennial defeated Desert Mountain 24-3.

Here are takeaways from Basha's dramatic win:

Williams takes over in end

Basha had to overcome some mistakes. ALA Queen Creek stripped the ball from freshman tailback Noah Roberts after he caught a long pass from Williams. The Patriots applied pressure up the middle on Williams for his only mistake of the game, a wobbly pass that was intercepted. They also recovered an onside kick during their comeback. And got out of a slumber with a second-half kickoff return for a TD on razzle-dazzle, an 85-yard return by Taylor Searle (his second score) after he caught a backward pass across the field. That gave them a jolt after being down 24-7 at the half.

But, in the end, it was the calm and cool Williams delivering.

After Diego Morales' 1-yard scoring run tied the score at 31-31 with 6:39 left, Williams led Basha on an 80-yard scoring drive. He completed a 25-yard pass to Gio Richardson, hit Darron Dodd for a 7-yard gain and ran for three yards for a first down on fourth-and-3.

After moving the ball to the 11, on fourth down, coach Chris McDonald had his offense run the play clock down before calling time out with 1:41 left. He wasn't going to bring out the field-goal unit. It was all up to Williams.

Williams, with great protection, found Dodd for an 11-yard touchdown and a 38-31 lead.

"I've been in a lot of those games this year," Williams said. "We know that if we got the ball, we always have a chance.

"I feel like if I have the ball in my hands, we always have a chance."

Williams' ruined spectacular night by QB Enoch Watson

ALA Queen Creek pulled out all the plays to scramble back, but it was the resiliency of senior quarterback Enoch Watson that kept the Bears on their heels in the second half. Watson came out of the game on fire, getting the offense lined up quickly on the first four plays to move the ball downfield, before finding Searle for a 15-yard TD to tie the game at 7-7.

The offense sputtered the rest of the half, but Watson found a renewed energy in the second half with his arm and his legs. His 16-yard touchdown run cut it to 31-21 with 1:50 left in the third quarter.

After the Patriots (8-3) recovered the onside kick at the Basha 43, the mixed in runs with Morales getting them deep enough for Sam Hunsaker to kick his 11th field goal of the season, a 38-yarder that cut it to 31-24.

Then, after forcing the interception on Basha's next possession, Watson found Jayden Williams for a 26-yard gain to the 6. Three plays later, Morales was in the end zone to tie the score at 31.

But after Williams broke the tie with his TD pass, Watson had no magic left. His fourth-down pass was incomplete and Williams could take a knee.

This was the third straight year ALA QC lost in the first round of the Open. The Patriots knew they belonged in their first year in 6A.

"We're kind of past the point of moral victories," ALA QC coach Ty Detmer said. "But a great team."

Basha battles through adversity

A sign of a championship team is not letting adversity get it down. Basha was down two defensive starters, including Ohio State-commit cornerback Miles Lockhart, and two defensive coaches, after they had to serve one-game suspensions for being ejected in the regular-season finale win over Perry.

But the defense pulled it together to make enough stops and help Williams lead the winning drive.

"ALA Queen Creek won with special team," coach Chris McDonald said. "We've got to clean that up.

"But other than that, I thought our defense played really well. Our offensive execution was — put the ball in our best player's hands, D. And when times get tough, that's who we go to."

