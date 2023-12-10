Demon Slayer season 4 confirms release window and extra-long first episode

Aniplex USA

Demon Slayer has confirmed its season four release window, which will feature an extra-long first episode.

Based on Koyoharu Gotouge's manga Kimetsu No Yaiba, the popular anime series quickly established itself as one of the all-time greats following its release on Netflix.

The series will begin its next world tour in February 2024, with screenings of the final episode of season three and the hour-long first episode of the fourth season, according to Anime News Network.

The anticipated screenings will reach over 140 countries, including:

Tokyo on February 2-3

New York on February 10

Seoul on February 11



Mexico City and Singapore on February 17



Jakarta on February 18



Paris and Taipei on February 24



London and Hong Kong on February 25



To celebrate the return of the hit series, a special livestream for the franchise will also begin on February 23, at 2pm UK time.

Following the cliff-hanging ending of season three — which featured a memorable shot of the Demon Slayer Corps' Hashira lineup and the Stone Hashira — a fourth season was shortly announced.

Season four will subsequently adapt the manga's Hashira Training story arc, which notably saw Tanjiro getting trained to become a Hashira.

"Tanjiro goes to see the Stone Hashira, Himejima, who intends to prepare him for the battles to come. The training to become a Hashira — a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps — is intense and demanding. Earning Himejima's approval seems impossible, but Tanjiro won't give up! Meanwhile, the demon lord Muzan continues to search for the location of Nezuko and Ubuyashiki," reads the synopsis of the original series.

The Hashira Training arc is only nine chapters long, meaning fans could possibly see aspects of the Infinity Castle arc included before season five.

Demon Slayer is available to watch on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

