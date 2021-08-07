Demolition phase of Whitfield County courthouse renovation almost complete.

Aug. 7—The interior demolition phase of the renovation of the Whitfield County Courthouse is almost finished, according to Interim Whitfield County Administrator and County Engineer Kent Benson.

"The contractor will begin putting up new walls as early as next week," he said.

The renovation has replaced the roof and removed the original exterior walls of the 48,000-square-feet portion of the original part of the courthouse, which was built in 1961. When the new portion of the courthouse was built in 2006, those walls were left in place, but hidden behind a brick façade to match the look of the exterior of the new portion.

The electrical and plumbing systems, which date to 1961, will be removed and replaced as well as the heating and air conditioning system. And interior walls have also been removed and the interior will get a new floor plan.

Multiplex LLC of Duluth is the contractor for the $4.538 million project, which is being funded from the 2020 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST).

"The ground floor will house the Public Defender's Office (currently in the Wells Fargo Bank building) and a new sallyport (secure entry) for the sheriff's department," said Benson.

The first floor will continue to house the elections office and the District Attorney's Office, as well as a large meeting room. The second floor will still hold the large Superior Court courtroom, the juror assembly room, judges offices, mediation rooms and jury rooms.

During construction, jurors have been summoned to jury duty at the Dalton Convention Center rather than the courthouse.

The work was originally slated to be finished this December, but Benson said they have had to adjust that timetable.

"As so many others have, we have had some supply chain issues and some labor issues that have pushed the expected completion from late December to late February," he said.