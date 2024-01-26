Demolition fails to bring down Pontiac Silverdome
The first attempt to implode the Pontiac Silverdome was a failure.
The Tigers were a game opponent against No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. But Angel Reese's foul trouble changed the tide of the marquee matchup.
The unrelenting vitriol from Northwestern students is a glimpse of what life on the road will be like for Shannon the rest of the season.
Referees didn't blow this one for Minnesota. The Timberwolves did that on their own. Also true: The officials have got to do better.
Football is spreading up and down the calendar. Will there come a day when it's too much?
The Bills got out to a big lead and never trailed on their way to a win.
Mike McCarthy's future with the team was immediately in doubt after Dak Prescott & Co. were trounced 48-32 at home.
The NBA is going all-out to decrease the practice of load management.
The Lions played their best players in Week 18 despite a slim chance at moving up to the No. 2 seed. Now they'll likely be without their star rookie tight end to start the playoffs. That's the price of Campbell's business.
Jacksonville went from 8-3 with a two-game lead in the division to missing the playoffs entirely. This is still a good team, but the reverberations have probably only just begun.
Brandon Aubrey went 35-of-35 to start the season for the Cowboys, and was just two field goals away from matching the NFL’s all-time record.
Not even flopping is working for the Eagles in the first half of a division game against the Giants.
Goodson was emotional while talking about the play that ended Indianapolis' season.
With every winner there must be a loser. And in fantasy football, sometimes that person is whoever ends up in last place. Andy Behrens highlights some of the most creative punishments wrought by the Yahoo Fantasy community.
Hill was at the Dolphins' practice facility at the time the fire started.
Heisman runner-up Michael Penix Jr. threw for 430 yards and 2 TDs.
Dalton Del Don recaps all of Sunday's fantasy football action, headlining the players who dominated in Week 17 (and those who didn't).
The Lions seemed to have taken a late lead over Dallas.
The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games.
Was Atlanta's Arthur Blank going to pull the rug out from under a longtime and influential exec in Rich McKay and also GM Terry Fontenot to embrace a short retooling under Belichick? No.
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.