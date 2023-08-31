Demolition begins on Wisteria Manor on Whiskey Road in Aiken

Aug. 31—The demolition of Wisteria Manor, located at 1210 Whiskey Road, began Thursday.

The historic house was built in 1870 by the Taintor family and housed parts of the Winter Colony in Aiken.

Wisteria Manor was recently sold in July prior to the demolition. The house was bought by Metto Manor LLC for $350,000 from the Eleanor A Manfredi Living Trust.

The eight-bedroom building was a single-family home and sometimes used as an event space.

The house is located near the former site of Harry's Local Bar & Restaurant, which was recently purchased by Avery Zeigler for $275,000.