Democratic Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind to retire, vacating competitive swing seat

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wisc.) will announce Tuesday that he will not seek reelection to represent Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District after serving since 1997, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Why it matters: Kind's retirement creates a wide-open race in one of the most competitive districts in Wisconsin and damages Democrats' chances at holding their U.S. House majority.

The big picture: His heavily rural district voted for former President Trump in the last two presidential elections, and Kind, a moderate, in 2020 only narrowly beat Republican Derrick Van Orden, who is running again.

Democrats currently only hold an eight-seat majority in the House.

Thought bubble from Axios' Alayna Treene: "Kind retiring spells trouble for Democrats, who are trying to hold onto their slim majority in the House. Kind's heavily rural district voted for former President Trump by more than 4 points in both 2016 and 2020.

"Key House GOP campaign officials are already buzzing about the money they expect to save now that Kind is out, given it's a top battleground for them in 2022."

