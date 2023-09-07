Democrat mayor blames Biden for migrant crisis that ‘will destroy New York’

Eric Adams says he cannot see an ending to the migrant crisis - Sarah Stier/Getty Images North America

The migrant crisis will “destroy” New York, the city’s Democratic mayor warned as he blamed the White House for offering “no support”.

The city has been struggling to cope with the influx of tens of thousands of migrants, with the use of school gyms and car parks as emergency shelters sparking protests across the five boroughs.

Around 110,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since 2022, with around 10,000 coming to the metropolis every month, Eric Adams, the mayor, said.

“I’m gonna tell you something, New Yorkers, never in my life have I had a problem that I didn’t see an ending to. I don’t see an ending to this,” he told a town hall on Wednesday.



This is gonna come to a neighbourhood near you

“This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City.”

Mr Adams, 63, said: “Month after month I stood up and said this is gonna come to a neighbourhood near you. Well, we’re here, we’re getting no support on this national crisis, and we’re receiving no support.”

He also criticised “madman” Texas governor Greg Abbott for sending busloads of asylum seekers to New York and other liberal cities. The state has sent more than 13,000 migrants to New York, according to Mr Abbott.

“All of us are going to be impacted by this. I said it last year when we had 15,000 and I’m telling you now with 110,000”, Mr Adams said.

“The city we knew, we’re about to lose, and we are all in this together, all of us”, he told the meeting on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

He added: “110,000 migrants we have to feed, clothe, house, educate the children, wash their laundry sheets, give them everything they need, health care.”

Residents have been holding demonstrations across the state to protest officials’ plans to accommodate new arrivals.

Staten Island politicians and residents have been calling for the borough to break away from New York City over plans to house hundreds of migrants in an old Catholic school.

“Everyone is saying it is New York City’s problem. Every community in this city is going to be impacted. We have a $12 billion (£9.6 billion) deficit that we’re going to have to cut. Every service in this city is going to be impacted, all of us,” Mr Adams added.

Republicans seized on Mr Adams’ statements to attack the White House over its immigration policy.

“The first step towards solving a problem is admitting you have one. Credit to Mayor Adams for being truthful in this clip about the scope of NYC’s migrant crisis,” Rep. Nick LaLota wrote on Twitter, adding: “President Biden must reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’ to help solve it.”

They can’t handle the strain

Kevin McCarthy, the House Speaker, said on Tuesday that the crisis had “gotten so bad, even the leaders of Democrat strongholds like New York City and Massachusetts are throwing in the towel”.

He added: “They can’t handle the strain that the massive influx of people has had on their city and state.”

But others attacked Mr Adams’ comments as “dangerous”.

Murad Awawdeh, the executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition, told The Guardian: “It’s inciteful language and we’re already seeing people be triggered by this [type of] inciteful language. We don’t think the mayor of New York City should be dividing the city further in this moment.”

