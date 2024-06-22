Demo derby set for Henry County Fair

Viola Boyz Demo Promotors will host the Henry County Fair Demolition Derby at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in Cambridge, a news release says. The fair is celebrating 165 years in 2024,

Pits open at 3:30 p.m. for inspection. Grandstand opens at 5:30 p.m. and grandstand admission is $10.

(Viola Boyz Demo Promotors)

Pit passes are available at the pit gate trailer starting at 3:30 p.m. and are $30. You must have a pit pass to be able to access the pit area.

Demo Classes available to run include: Power Wheel Demo for ages 3-10, Youth Compact Class, Turn Key Compact Class, Lt. Weld Compact Class, Full Size Lt. Weld Class, Full Size Bonestock Class and Mini Van/SUV/Mini-Truck Class.

The “Best in the Midwest” Drivers will showcase their car building and driving skills for fans in the stands, trophies and guaranteed payouts.

RMR Services of Alpha, Illinois, will offer a chance for kids that don’t have a power wheel to participate in the Power Wheel Demo by letting them use one provided at the event for free. Power Wheels are limited so get there early to get a chance to reserve a power wheel and then meet at the track by 5:45 p.m.

Demo rules are available here.

